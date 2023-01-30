OBITUARY: Lane Earl Zastrow

Lane Earl Zastrow, age 79 of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to the late Norman and Myrtle Zastrow.

Lane grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Lane started playing the accordion at 5 and learned the oboe at 11. Lane was an outstanding accordion player who won many contests and awards over the years.

He later went on to play accordion and oboe in with the Milwaukee Symphony. Over his life he played for three different US presidents. Lane was a Boy Scout earning 50 merit badges and eventually became an assistant scout master.

Lane’s musical abilities led him to his first job teaching accordion at LoDuca Brothers at 15. Lane regularly played at weddings and clubs. He continued to work at LoDuca teaching hundreds of students. At LoDuca Brothers he met his future wife Suzanne Lucchesi.

Lane and Sue got married on January 20, 1968. The two love birds celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary this year. Lane and Sue loved to celebrate their anniversary and many times traveled to Hawaii.

Lane worked for Zeb Billings, CMI, Gibson Guitars and Heritage Guitars. Lane and Sue moved to Long Island in 1973 while he worked for CMI and then shortly after to Manlius, New York where Lane and Sue met their lifelong friends Dan and Lynn Sheehan. In 1981, Lane was transferred with his job at Gibson Guitars to Nashville, Tennessee. Later, Lane went on to work with Heritage Guitars.

Lane had a passion for life. His smile and laugh were contagious. Lane loved music, golf, football and travel. He was a dedicated family man, loving husband, and adoring father.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Zastrow.

Lane is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sue Zastrow of Brentwood, TN; daughters, Tracey (Brian) Scheffler of Fair Oaks Ranch, TX and Gina Zastrow of South Portland, ME; brother, Terry Zastrow of Milwaukee, WI; grandchildren, Taylor Walsh, Kennedy Walsh, Zachary Walsh and Reese Scheffler; nieces, Jill (Micah) Parrish & Kim (Adam) Stead and many other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life service was held at 2:00 PM Sunday, January 29, 2022, with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

