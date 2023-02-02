OBITUARY: Landon Dayne Alley

Landon Dayne Alley, aged 26, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

Survivors include his daughter, Adalyn Rhea Alley; mother, Shannon Renee Alley {née’ DuBois}; sister, Lakelyn Brenee Alley; grandparents, Wayne and Kathy Alley and Robert and Virginia DuBois.

Landon was preceded in death by his father, Brandon Wayne Alley.

Landon was a native of Spring Hill and had many lifelong friends from his early days of playing baseball, where he made the All-Star Team after every single season.

He also enjoyed the outdoors, hiking, skateboarding, playing paintball, kneeboarding at the lake, traveling to the beach, and spending time with his family and friends gaming and just being together. Landon was known for being especially kind-hearted and never met a stranger.

In more recent years, he enjoyed computers and had a wide variety of technical skills. He was self-employed and assisted his “Lil Pa” with many jobs, projects and activities. By far his favorite thing to do though, would be spending time with his daughter, Adalyn. This was the job he was very best at.

Visitation with the family will take place Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 1:00 pm with memorial service beginning at 2 pm at Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Spring Hill, Tennessee. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

