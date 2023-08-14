OBITUARY: Lakeo Souksavong

Mrs. Lakeo Souksavong, age 88, of Nolensville, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

She was born in Laos to the late Jang Yok Heng and Phengdy Manosa.

Mrs. Souksavong was a homemaker to her family and a member of Wat Lao Buddhapathip.

Mrs. Souksavong is survived by her husband, Phay Souksavong; children, Nopasavanh Souksavong, Nasavanh Souksavong, Pheungsavanh Souksavong, Thanomsack Souksavong, Virasack Souksavong, Anousack Souksavong, and Phonesavanh Phongsavan; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, August 18, 2023 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A Traditional Laotian Funeral will be Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 2:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

