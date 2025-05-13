OBITUARY: Lajuana Faye Whitwell

Lajuana Faye Whitwell, age 71, of Spring Hill, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on May 12, 2025. Born on July 24, 1953, in Franklin, TN, she was the cherished daughter of the late James Edward and Carline Sedberry Pipkin.

Lajuana was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. Her life was a beautiful reflection of love, creativity, and strength. She had a passion for the arts and crafts—knitting, quilting, painting—if it involved creativity and care, she mastered it. With a joyful spirit and a warm heart, she shared her talents generously with family and friends. Her final quote, “It’s been fun, gotta run!” perfectly captured her lighthearted nature and zest for life.

In addition to her parents, Lajuana was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Eddie Wayne Whitwell; her infant daughter, Amanda Whitwell; her brother, Jim Pipkin (Pam).

Lajuana’s memory will be forever cherished by her loving children: daughter, Christina Lunn (Tom); sons, Brandon Whitwell (Catherine) and Justin Whitwell (Brittany); grandchildren, Ciera Hargrove, Hunter Whitwell (Morgan), Brantly Whitwell, Lindze Lunn, Gavin Whitwell, Gabe Lunn, Mia Whitwell, Dane Lunn, and Scarlett Whitwell; great-grandchildren, Monroe, Woods, Waylon, and Charlee-Mae; her sister in love, Linda Soper (Charlie); and her caregivers.

The family will receive friends Thursday, May 15, 2025, from 12:00-2:00 PM, at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, service following with David Hannah officiating. The burial will follow at Historic Spring Hill Cemetery with Hunter Whitwell, Brantly Whitwell, Gavin Whitwell, Gabe Lunn, Dane Lunn, Matt Soper, and Trent Parks serving as pallbearers.

The care of Lajuana Faye Whitwell and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Cremation Services.