OBITUARY: Laila Rose Santiago

Laila Rose Santiago, age 18 of Thompson’s Station, TN passed away on October 6, 2025 in Williamson County.

Laila Rose Santiago was born on September 10, 2007, in Joliet, Illinois, to Jennifer Rodriguez and Ramon Santiago. She was lovingly raised by her mother and father, Jennifer and Miguel Rodriguez, alongside her four siblings.

A bright and motivated student, Laila attended Summit High School, where she excelled academically and was recognized with High Honors. She received AP Honors and was known among her peers as a natural leader. Laila was a talented student and actively involved in her high school choir. She was an active member of Thompson Station Church, where her faith blossomed and touched the lives of many.

Laila worked as a Personal Shopper at Walmart for two years, where her kind and joyful spirit made a lasting impact on coworkers and customers alike.

Laila will be remembered for her vibrant personality, infectious smile, and the genuine kindness she showed to everyone around her. The Holy Spirit radiated through her life, drawing people in and leaving a lasting impression on all who knew her.

She was a light in this world, and her memory will live on in the hearts of her family, friends, and all who were blessed to know her.

Laila Rose is survived by her mother, Jennifer Rodriguez (Contreras); father, Miguel Rodriguez; older brother, Ramon Santiago; younger brother, Aemilious; sisters, Bianca and Penelope; grandparents, Joseph (Jan) Contreras, Diana (Walter) Kassel, Serafin (Amparo) Rodriguez; aunts, Amparo Rodriguez, Anna (Francisco) Juarez, Allison (Daniel) Tamayo-McKay; uncle, Christopher (Kaitlyn) Contreras; cousins, Karina, Ariana, Rafael, Adrian, Maddie, Mikeala, Isabel, Gabriela, Eleanor, Miles.

The visitation will be from 10:00AM-12:00PM with funeral services following at 12:00PM on Saturday, October 11, 2025, at Thompson Station Church. Burial will follow services. Arrangements are by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

