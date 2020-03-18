Laiad Nguyen was born on October 19, 1957 in Bangkok, Thailand, where she decided she wanted to build a life in America.

After settling in Detroit, Michigan, an aunt introduced her to her future husband, Truong. Enamored by his sense of humor and wit, and deciding that luck and fate were positioning her toward a future of love and fulfillment, Laiad and Truong wed on March 17, 1986. Two short years later, Laiad and Truong welcomed Eric Thai into their lives, and thus began a 34-year journey where she flourished as a devoted wife to her husband, a doting mother to her son, and a woman who was devoted to her beliefs, friends, and community.

Laiad’s love for cooking allowed her to transcend language barriers so that she could share her culture and love of her two north stars with friends and family. Laiad passed peacefully in her home in Thompson’s Station, Tennessee on March 14, 2020.

She is survived by her husband and son, who will continue to carry on her spirit and commitment to helping others. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931 486-0059