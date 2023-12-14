OBITUARY: Kyle Bradley Ogles

Kyle Bradley Ogles, beloved son, brother and friend, passed away on December 7, 2023.

He was born on July 9, 1977, and left a lasting impression on all who crossed his path throughout his life.

Kyle was a man of passions and touched the lives of many through his kindness, humor, and unwavering dedication to his loved ones.

Kyle will be remembered for his extraordinary sense of humor that never failed to bring a smile to the faces of those around him. His infectious laughter could light up any room and lift the spirits of even the most downtrodden. He had an uncanny ability to find joy in the simplest of moments and shared that joy generously with others.

A nature enthusiast at heart, Kyle found solace in being on the water. Boating became one of his favorite pastimes as he embraced the tranquility and freedom it offered. His love for California fueled his adventurous spirit as he explored its pristine lakes and coastlines. Fishing became not only a hobby but a way for Kyle to connect with nature and enjoy the beauty that surrounded him. However, above all else, Kyle cherished his family.

Survivors include his mother and step-father, Beverly (Ray) Elkins; father and step-mother, William “Buddy” (Kathy) Ogles, III; brothers, William “Andy” (Monica) Ogles, IV, Heith (Jennifer) Ogles, Justin (Danae’) Ogles; sister, Mandi (Nick) Ayers; nieces and nephews, Adley, Drew, Isaac, Liam, Norah, Grace, Faith, Lillie, Evelynn, Madalynn, Tyler and Colson; fiance’, Jenee DeAngelis; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Hilda Ogles and Dossie and Dollie Bissinger; infant sister, Brandy, infant nephew, Lincoln; infant cousin, Brock, uncles, Keith and Danny, aunts, Sheree and Gina.

A Graveside Service will be conducted on Friday, December 15th at 2:00 PM at Spring Hill Memorial Park with Pastor T. Lusk officiating. The family will visit with friends on Friday from 12:00 until service time at SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Maury Regional Care Foundation, https://www.mauryregional.com/foundation/every-gift-matters or Place of Hope, https://placeofhopetn.com.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/