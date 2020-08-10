OBITUARY: Kyle Bennett

Kyle Bennett, age 24, a resident of Columbia, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11AM at Heritage Funeral Home with Craig Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Maury Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4-8PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Born on August 12, 1995, in Columbia, Kyle was the son of Andy Bennett and Sandy Johnson Bennett. He was a 2013 graduate of Spring Hill High School and previously worked in sales at Williams Wholesale in Columbia. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved trucks and cars, listening to music and shooting pool. Kyle will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Mandy Bennett of Spring Hill; grandmother, Judith Johnson of Ashland City; aunt, Jerri Matthews; uncles: Ross Johnson, Charles Bennett, Jr.; and numerous cousins and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Charles & Shirley Bennett and Jerry Johnson and uncle, Brandon Bennett.

Pallbearers will be: Sam Austin, Justin Bowling, Caleb Groom, Dustin Skelley, Chance Sanders, and Matt Conklin. Honorary pallbearers will include: Ross Allen Johnson, Angela Johnson, Ethan & Cody Bennett, and the Spring Hill High School Class of 2013.