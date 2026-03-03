OBITUARY: Kurt Niels Westgard

Kurt Niels Westgard, of Franklin, TN passed away February 25, 2026.

Kurt Westgard was born in Englewood, Colorado on September 25, 1972. Kurt was a graduate of Golden High School in Golden, CO where he excelled as a student and basketball player. He went on to graduate from Vanderbilt University (BA, Spanish) where he was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity. He made his career in International and Domestic Logistics. Above all things, Kurt’s greatest joy was being a father to his son, Henry. He was a die hard Denver Broncos fan and dog lover who cared about building people up. He will be remembered for his big heart and ability to make others laugh.

Kurt is preceded in death by his mother, Sandi Westgard. He is survived by his beloved son, Henry Westgard of Franklin, TN; former wife and mother to Henry, Lori Johnson Westgard of Franklin, TN; father, CT Westgard of Golden, CO; brothers, Kyle Westgard of Golden, CO and Kip Westgard of Iowa; sister, Karen Colterjohn of Canada and many other important family members. A private celebration of life in Kurt’s honor will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in memory of Kurt may be made to The Heimerdinger Foundation. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

