OBITUARY: Krisztina Sandor Carter

Krisztina Sandor Carter, age 50, beloved mother, wife, daughter, sister, and friend, left this earth on October 13, 2021. Krisztina was born on June 9th,1971 to Éva Sandor and Zsolt Sandor in Budapest, Hungary. She had a love for horses and was awarded medals for equestrian show jumping. She graduated from Petőfi Sándor High School in 1989.

Krisztina then moved to Las Vegas in 1992 to attend UNLV, and while attending UNLV, she married. In 1993, she became the proud mother of Kevin Zsolt Peller. Later, Krisztina moved to Nashville and began her 20-year career as a mortgage loan officer. In 2002 on a blind date, she met Jeffrey Allen Carter. They were married in Maui, Hawaii, on January 18, 2004. In 2005, she again became a proud mother to Abigale Grace Carter.

Krisztina touched an extraordinary number of people throughout her life; she never met a stranger. She was an incredible cook and baked beautiful cakes. She was an avid gardener and reader. She prided herself in being an excellent mom taxi and volunteer. She was a Nationally Certified USA Swimming Official reaching the rank of Starter. She will mostly be remembered for her servant heart, contagious laugh, and a one-of-a-kind sense of humor.

Above all else, Krisztina fiercely loved her family. She is survived by her husband Jeff Carter, son Kevin Peller, daughter Abby Carter, mother Éva Sandor, and sister Gabi Rendi. Krisztina is preceded in death by her father, Zsolt Sandor.

There will be a visitation from 2 – 4:30 PM, with a Celebration of Life Service at 5:00 PM on Thursday, October 28 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, Tennessee: 615-794-2289. In Hungarian culture, white is worn to show reverence; please feel free to participate in this tradition if you so choose. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider a donation to Abby’s College Fund. Checks are payable to CollegeAmerica FBO Abigale G. Carter. Mail to: Royal Alliance, 750 Old Hickory Blvd., Building One Suite 170, Brentwood, TN 37027 or click HERE to access the gofundme link.