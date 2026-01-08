OBITUARY: Kristofer Adam Vanatta

Kristofer Adam Vanatta, 48, passed away on December 31, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee, with family by his side.

He was born on January 6, 1977, in Grand Junction, Colorado, and was later adopted by Roger and Susie Vanatta in Loveland, Colorado.

Kris was a family-first kind of guy. He loved hard, showed up for the people he cared about, and was especially proud of his kids and grandkids. Being a dad and grandpa meant everything to him, and those roles were where his heart truly lived.

In 1999, Kris married Pamela Bush and adopted his daughter Kyrstin. He later welcomed two more children, Kaitlynn and Konnor. Though the marriage ended, Kris stayed a devoted father. He was also the proud dad of Austin Vanatta.

Kris is survived by his father, Roger Vanatta; his mother, Susie Cox; his brother, Rick Vanatta (Rocky); his sisters, Schantel Yearous (Mark) and Leslie Thornson (Dave); his son, Konnor Vanatta (Jerika); his daughters, Kyrstin Nelson and Kaitlynn Schultz; and his grandchildren—Kyleigh, Paislee, and Wesley Nelson, and Rylei, Madeilynn, Lainei, and Sophei Schultz. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who loved him.

He was preceded in death by his stepfather, William Cox.

Kris will be remembered for his big heart, his love for family, and the memories he created with those closest to him. He will be deeply missed and always loved.

A memorial service will be held on February 6th, 2026 at 2:00 PM MST at 300 42nd St SW, Loveland, CO 80537.