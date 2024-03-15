OBITUARY: Kristine B. Allen

Kristine B. Allen, age 75, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

She was born October 14, 1948, to the late Kenneth Penney and Marian Whitesides Brailsford.

Kristine was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.

She served as Matron at Tennessee, Nashville Temple of the Church of Jesus of Latter-Day Saints. Kristine loved her family, enjoyed reading and studying, and was a tradition maker- especially in creating the magic of Christmas.

In addition to her parents, Kristine was preceded in death by her brother, John Mark Brailsford.

Those left to cherish Kristine’s memory are her husband of 55 years, Tom Allen; children, Amy Egnew, Jennifer Lamoreaux (Andy), Brian T. Allen (Amy Beth), Beth Anglum (Andrew), and Scott D. Allen (Tasha); fourteen grandchildren; and sisters, Kay Card and Mary Streuling.

Kris will be remembered for her dedication to her family, her unselfish service for others, and her testimony of her Savior Jesus Christ.

The family will receive friends Sunday, March 17, 2024, from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM at the Franklin Stake Center.

The Memorial Service will be held Monday, March 18, 2024, at 11:00 AM at the Franklin Stake Center with Bishop Dustin Jones officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to LDS Philanthropies at https://philanthropies.churchofjesuschrist.org.

The care of Kristine B. Allen and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

