OBITUARY: Kristi Marie Lenart

Kristi Marie Lenart of Spring Hill, TN formerly of Cookeville, TN passed away on September 11, 2022, at the Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN.

She was born September 26, 1947, in Grand Rapids, MI to Edward and Joyce (Wisner) Koster.

Kristi married Thomas (Tom) Lenart on June 24, 1967, in Danville, IL. Kristi worked and retired from Averitt Express in Cookeville, TN. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Thompson Station, TN. Kristi was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed family and traveling with her husband Tom.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include Tom Lenart, her husband of 55 years, son, Tim (Kristin) Lenart of Spring Hill, TN. Sisters, Toni (Walsh) Sorice of LaGrange, Park, IL, Ginger (Michael) White of Milan, TN, Leslie (Josh) of Pullman, MI; grandchildren, Allyson Marie and Maddie Grace Lenart of Spring Hill, TN.

A Celebration of Life service for Kristi M. Lenart will be held at a later date.

The family requests that donations be made in Kristi’s name to The Southeastern Guide Dogs, 4210 77th Street East, Palmetto, FL 34221. (www.guidedogs.org)

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com

