Kristen Nicole Alexander, age 36, passed away on May 31, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Vic and Linda Alexander brought Kristen into the world on June 25, 1989 in Nashville, where she grew up.

She is survived by her parents, Vic and Linda Beem Alexander; sons, Mason Mitchell Alexander and Tyler Blake Alexander; and her loving partner, Michael Albright. Kristen was a beloved granddaughter, niece and cousin.

She was a recipient of the Metro Police Citizenship Award, which honors citizens and law enforcement officers who have performed acts of heroism, public safety, or life-saving assistance in the community.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Tennessee Justice Center, 155 Lafayette Street, Nashville, TN 37210 or https://www.tnjustice.org/donate.

To leave a condolence or share a memory of Kristen, please visit the Tribute Wall.

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This obituary was published by Austin Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC.