Krishna Vadlamudi, age 72 of Franklin, TN passed away January 13, 2020.

Born in Gudivada, India to the late Bulli Adinarayana Vadlamudi & Lalitha Kumari Lingam Vadlamudi.

Survived by daughters, Lavanya (Madhukar) Cherukuri and Lalitha Kumari (Naga P) Pasumarthi; brothers, Seshagiri Rao Vadlamudi, Chandra Mohan Vadlamudi and Srinivas Vadlamudi; sisters, Suseela Devi Atluri and Swarna Rani Cherukuri; nephews, Jagadeesh Vadlamudi, Narayana Vadlamudi and Lakshman Vadlamudi; nieces, Kalpana Sunkara and Krishna Veni Koduru; grandchildren, Prasanth N Cherukuri, Neha Cherukuri and Hasini J Pasumarthi.

Funeral service will be 7:00PM Thursday, January 16, 2020 with visitation two hours prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES