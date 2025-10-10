OBITUARY: Kimiyo Murata-Soraci

Kimiyo Murata-Soraci, a distinguished philosopher and beloved educator, passed away on October 3, 2025, in Brentwood, at the age of 75. Born on October 25, 1949, in Osaka, Japan, Kimiyo dedicated her life to the pursuit of knowledge and the nurturing of minds.

Kimiyo earned her Doctorate in Philosophy (PhD), which marked the beginning of a profound and impactful career as a professor. Her passion for reading and teaching inspired countless students, leaving an indelible mark on all those who had the privilege of learning from her. A revered figure in her field, she also made significant contributions as an accomplished publisher, further extending her influence in philosophical discourse.

Throughout her life, Kimiyo cherished her family dearly. She is survived by her son, Kanade Soraci, who brought her joy and companionship. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Salvatore Soraci, and her parents, Sadao and Kotoe Murata, who nurtured her early education and fostered her thirst for wisdom.

Kimiyo Murata-Soraci will be remembered not only for her academic achievements but also for her warm spirit and devotion to fostering understanding and dialogue through philosophy. Her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of thinkers and learners.

