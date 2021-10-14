OBITUARY: Kimberly Marie Moyer Mikrut

Kimberly Marie Moyer Mikrut, 61, of Franklin, passed away peacefully with family by her side on October 9th, 2021.

At last, Kim heard these words spoken to her by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ: “Well done, good and faithful servant. You have been faithful over a little; I will set you over much. Enter into the joy of your master” (Matthew 25:23). Kim fought the good fight and finished the race, and in heaven there is a crown of righteousness laid up for her, which Kim received upon her passing (2 Timothy 4: 7-8).

Kim was born in Defiance, Ohio, to Dale and LaDena Moyer on February 27, 1960. She was a gifted pianist, talented vocalist, and music teacher for over 30 years. Kim was also a preschool director, founder of “Little Lambs,” and dedicated her life to teaching children about Jesus. Her passion was teaching children about the importance of the word of God, and she was best known for her scripture memory songs and “Big Room Time.”

Her children were her pride and joy in life, and she gave them everything she had. Most importantly, she taught them about the love of Jesus Christ, and her legacy will live on through her 8 children, 15 grandchildren, and the countless lives she has impacted over the years. Kim had a great sense of humor, and her joy and laughter was felt by all of those around her.

Kim was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and LaDena Moyer. She is survived by her siblings: Mark Moyer and Tim Moyer (Laura); children Bradley Mikrut (Jessie), Bethany Walsh (Sean), Michael Mikrut (Sally), Laura Madruga (Jesiel), Anna Jenkins (Luke), David Mikrut (Kacey), Amy Simmons (Robert) and Matthew Mikrut; grandchildren: Liam Mikrut, Harper Mikrut, Capri Mikrut, Beckham Mikrut, Josiah Walsh, Micah Walsh, Hope Walsh, Malachi Walsh, Joseph Walsh, Brady Mikrut, Eli Mikrut, Avery Mikrut, Nehemiah Madruga, Nathan Madruga and Lyla Jenkins (“and the new babies much”), nephews and nieces: Joshua Moyer, Elizabeth Moyer, and Noah Moyer. Active pallbearers will be Bradley Mikrut, Michael Mikrut, David Mikrut, Matthew Mikrut, Sean Walsh, Luke Jenkins, Robert Simmons and Jesiel Madruga.

A Celebration of Life memorial will be held at 5:00 PM Thursday October 14th, 2021 at Rolling Hills Community Church, Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN and is open to all who wish to celebrate Kim’s life. A visitation, funeral service, and burial will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, October 15th, 2021. Visitation will be from 9-11am, service at 11am and followed by the private burial for family members. Pastor David Filson will officiate. Donations can be made in Kim’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com