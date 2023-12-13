OBITUARY: Kimberly Carroll Johnson

On Friday, December 8, 2023, Kimberly Carroll Johnson incredible Wife, Mother, LaLa, Mother-in-Law, sister and friend passed away at the age of 59 with her family by her side.

Kimberly was a true warrior. A warrior in her faith and for the ones she loved. A true disciple of God. A mentor and leader to so many with a hospitable spirit that was unmatched. She loved her family more than anything.

There was never a moment when she didn’t take the opportunity to brag about her husband Mark, her daughter Olivia or her son-in-law, Judd. She was her family’s biggest and loudest cheerleader. Her greatest joy was being a ‘LaLa’ to her two grandsons, Everett and Crafton.

Her smile was contagious and her vibrant personality was easy to love and enjoy. Her love for Jesus Christ was felt, seen and heard through every interaction she had.

She spent many years in real-estate but her love of real-estate sparked when she worked as partner and operations director for Jenny Fann & The Gurus.

Some of her favorite and most treasured roles were her time on the board of The Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition and her time as a youth leader in student ministry and as a young adult leader at First Baptist Church of Middlesboro, KY and The Bridge Church of Spring Hill, TN.

Kimberly was preceded in death by; her mother Janet Kelly Carroll, grandparents Virgil & Ruth Kelly and Ollie & Marie Carroll.

She is survived by her husband Mark, her daughter Olivia and son-in-law Judson Smith, Columbia, TN, her grandchildren Everett Smith and Crafton Smith, father Robert Carroll, Loudon, TN, brother David (Kristie) Carroll, Cumberland Gap, TN, nephews Tanner (Savanna) Carroll, Cumberland Gap, TN and Cameron Gambrel, Middlesboro, KY, and so many wonderful loving friends.

A Gathering to celebrate the beautiful life of Kimberly Johnson will be held at The Bridge Church, Spring Hill, TN on January 12th at 4:00p CST.

If you wish to give in memory of Kimberly please consider the Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition (tbcc.org) or The Bridge Church Student Ministry Camp Scholarships (bridge.tv/scholarships).

