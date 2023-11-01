OBITUARY: Kimberla Suzette (Beard) Mealer

Loving wife, mother, and grandmother Kimberla Suzette (Beard) Mealer passed into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at age 62.

Kim was born in Franklin, TN on May 22, 1961 to Minnie Louise and James “Bill” Beard. As their youngest, she affectionately became their “Babe”, and remained known as such for life.

Kim was the beautiful, green-eyed, barefoot bride of Marvin Glen Mealer at the tender age of only 15 years old. They were truly best friends, married for 48 years, and the proud parents of three daughters, Amanda, Cassie, and Ashley. In more recent years, Kim delighted in being Nana to her six granddaughters, willfully and joyfully spoiling each of them as only a Nana can do.

A lifelong resident of Thompson’s Station, Kim was happiest on the porch of her Burwood home, surrounded by peaceful hills and green fields, hummingbirds and the sweet scent of freshly cut hay on her family’s farm. She was no stranger to hard work, but Kim’s true passion was caring for her family.

She shared her love through wonderful home-cooked country food. She was affectionate, kindhearted and generous with everyone she knew. She felt like a Sunday, and left this world on a Sunday.

Though heavy hearted, we rejoice knowing Kim has found her rest, and has been reunited with her beloved parents, sister Rose Stutts, brother James “Jimmy” Beard, nieces Linda and Missy, and nephew Tony, along with several of Marvin’s immediate family.

Kim is survived by husband Marvin, her daughters, much loved sons-in-law Michael Nastri and Frank Duvall, grandchildren, sister Susan Bruce, many nieces and nephews, friends and relatives.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, November 3, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. Mike Williams will officiate. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Joseph Mealer, Stacey Mealer, Daniel Souders, Chris Souders, Chris Kelly, Dusty Mealer and Charles Mealer. Memorials may be made to Thompson Station Church of Christ. Visitation will be 6-8 PM Thursday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/