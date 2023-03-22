OBITUARY: Kim Rene Helper

After a sudden and brief illness, 21st District Attorney General Kim Rene Helper, 63, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2023 surrounded by family. She and her family have lived in Franklin, TN for 25 years.

Kim was pre-deceased by her parents, Don and June Schweizer, sister Sheree Wiser, father-in-law Gerard Helper Sr. and son Brent Michael.

A loving wife and mother, Kim is survived by Gerry Helper, her husband of 41 years, daughters Renee and Abby Helper, mother-in-law Karen Bartz (Don), brother-in-laws Richard Helper (Lisa), Robert Helper (Jenny), Gregg Helper and sister-in-law Kathleen Tyno (Chuck) and several nieces and nephews. She was also devoted to the family’s two dogs, Bug and Newt.

Kim was appointed 21st District Attorney General in 2008 and was re-elected three times, most recently in August, 2022 and was celebrating 25 years of public service in Tennessee this month. She previously worked as an Assistant District Attorney General from 2003-08 in the 21st District and was with the Attorney General’s office from 1998-2003.

Born in Buffalo, NY, Kim graduated from Sweet Home High School and then from Niagara County Community College and Buffalo State University with undergrad degrees, Kim was a radio news reporter and anchor at Buffalo, NY radio stations. She then worked in a U.S. Senator’s office in Washington, D.C. as well as in public relations for the Environmental Protection Agency in New York before going to law school. She graduated from Stetson University in 1993 and began her law career with the Florida State Attorney’s office in Tampa from 1993-98. She was licensed in Florida, New York and Tennessee.

During her time as District Attorney General, Kim served on several Governor-appointed committees, including a judicial nominating committee. She was also a member of the Tennessee District Attorney General’s conference.

Beyond her professional career, Kim was active with St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Franklin, TN where she served at various times on the Vestry and as a Sunday School teacher. She was heavily involved in numerous local charities, including My Friend’s House, the Davis House Child Advocacy Center, and Williamson County CASA, among many others.

Kim was a fierce proponent of seeking justice for all, always striving to do the right thing even when it wasn’t the easiest path. She operated with the highest degree of ethics, integrity, honesty and compassion throughout her life and career. She also had a sense of humor and perspective that made her such a special, caring and loving person. Through her work, her involvement in charities and organizations and her commitment to family and friends, she touched so many in so many ways to make our community a better place. Her final selfless act was to donate some of her organs so that others may live on.

Kim had many passions, including making regular visits to Disneyworld with her daughters Renee and Abby, decorating the family home for various holidays, a doll collection, shopping and following the Buffalo Bills and Nashville Predators.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kim’s memory to any of: St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Franklin, TN (https://www.stpaulsfranklin.com), the Nashville Predators Foundation (https://www.nashvillepredators.com/community), Williamson County Animal Shelter (https://adoptwcac.org) or St. Bonaventure University (www.sbu.edu/donate).

Visitation and Memorial services are pending. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

