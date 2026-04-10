Kevin Shawn Hutchinson of Palm Coast, Florida, died April 2, 2026 at Otterbein TCU in Lebanon, Ohio. He was 71, born in Elwood City, PA, December 22, 1954. He was the son of David George Hutchinson II and Mary Lou (Leslie), both deceased in upper Sandusky, Ohio. He married Patricia Mertz on November 25, 1978 in Pittsburgh, PA and she died in Ocala, Florida on February 23, 2013.

Kevin is survived by one brother, James Michael (Carol) Hutchinson of Franklin, TN; and three sisters, Susan Girolami (Dennis) of South Lebanon, Ohio; Kathleen Hutchinson of Fairfax, VA; Kelly Tuokkola of Lorain, Ohio. In addition, three sisters-in-law, June Watts of Marion, Ohio, Susan Helmers & Rose Hutchinson of Jacksonville, Florida; brother-in-law, Don Mertz (Kathy) of Apollo, PA; and his significant other, Lina Hill of Palm Coast, Florida; multiple nieces and nephews from Ohio, Tennessee, Illinois, and Florida; Marcy, Michael, Brent, Tracie, Melissa, Kristin, Lisa, Heather, Sasha, Matthew, Megan, Erica, Danielle, and Shaun.

He was preceded in death by his 9-year-old son, Bobby Dow in December of 1985. Additionally, three brothers, David G. Hutchinson III, Timothy and Scott; two sisters-in-law, Cheryl Jackley and Sue Stouder Hutchinson. Kevin was a multifamily Real Estate Appraiser in Arkansas, Arizona, and Florida. He attended Upper Sandusky High School and Florida Community College in Jacksonville, FL. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy for eight years. His favorite passion was exploring state and national parks on his Harley motorcycle and sharing experiences at Monday Morning Breakfast Club comprised of fellow members of the Daytona Beach HOG Chapter.

Kevin requests any memorials be made to St. Judes Children Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

His daily posting of uplifting jokes and amusing pictures will be missed by all as he will.

Inurnment with full military honors will take place on Thursday, April 16, 2026, 10:00 AM at Dayton National Cemetery.

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This obituary was published by Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home.

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