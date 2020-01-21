Kevin Scott Fischer, age 43 of Spring Hill, TN went to be with the Lord on January 19, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.

Kevin was born in Huntington, WV in 1976 where he was a graduate of Vincent High School class of 1994 and later graduated from Marshall University with a degree in Parks and Recreation Management. He was a former employee of the Greater Huntington Parks and Rec District and currently worked as the Director of Parks and Rec for the city of Spring Hill.

Also, a member of the Tennessee Recreation Parks Association. Kevin was an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also devoted time to the Spring Hill Kiwanis Club. Kevin and his wife Sarah attend the First Baptist Church of Spring Hill.

He loved his family and friends and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He leaves behind his loving wife, Sarah Fischer and children, Braden Scott Fischer and Zoey Elaine Fischer; mother, Vickie Huff Fischer; mother-in-law, Dorothy Lawrence; sisters, Melissa (Greg) Cremeans, Debra (Victor) Willis, Laura (Dino) Dygert and Mary Rennie; nieces and nephews, Addison and Jamison Cremeans, Chris (Abi) Willis, Bekkah (John) Sheetz, Zack Willis, Abbey Willis, Josh (Kristin) Dygert, Ashley Dygert, Dina (Michael) Davenport, Austin Rennie and many other loving family members.

Kevin is preceded in death by his father, Darrell Fischer and father-in-law, Ross Lawrence.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Rev. Dr. Victor B. Willis officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:30PM on Friday and one hour prior to service Saturday. Burial to follow in Spring Hill Memorial Park. Active Pallbearers will be Mike Menear, Greg Cremeans, Chris Willis, Zack Willis, Wendell Potts and Todd Parker. Honorary Pallbearers will be Brian Kozlov, Lane Wilkinson, Erik Leckrone, Josh Dygert, David Dygert, Chris Robertson and James Runyon.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Fischer Family Fund at Regions Bank. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com