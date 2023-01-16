OBITUARY: Kevin Kenneth Cunningham

Kevin Kenneth Cunningham, 61, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

Kevin was born in Chicago, Illinois on January 5, 1962, grew up in Des Plaines, Illinois, and lived in the Chicago area before moving to Franklin, Tennessee.

Kevin’s long-time career as a security guard was most recently as a valued employee of Allied Universal for over 20 years.

Kevin was preceded in death by his father Kenneth William Cunningham, Jr.

He is survived by: mother, Carol Marie Johnson Cunningham Quisenberry; stepfather, Ray Quisenberry; sister Kathleen “Kathy” (Ray) Page; nephew Christopher (Dyana) Chase; great niece Lucy Chase and great nephew Jack Chase.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 3:30 PM, January 15, 2023 at ClearView Baptist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be sent to ClearView Baptist Church, 537 Franklin Rd, Franklin, TN 37069 or The Bridge Community Church, 946 Thacker, Des Plaines, IL 60016.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

