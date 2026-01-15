OBITUARY: Kevin James Mattox

Kevin James Mattox, age 54, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away January 13, 2026. He was born in Columbia, South Carolina, to his parents, Ann Mattox and James Mattox.

Kevin lived life with deep appreciation for the simple joys that made it meaningful. He loved traveling to both the mountains and the beach. He also loved riding his motorcycle any chance he had. He was a lifelong dog lover and was rarely without a loyal canine companion by his side.

Music was one of Kevin’s great passions. He loved playing the guitar and was truly talented. A devoted sports fan, he cheered faithfully for the Dallas Cowboys and the Chicago Cubs. Growing up, Kevin enjoyed fishing and as his son was growing up they enjoyed playing baseball together.

Above all else, Kevin loved his family. He was a devoted husband and a proud father who poured his heart into raising his children. He found joy in making everyday moments special and took pride in caring for his family. He especially loved Halloween and delighted in making every holiday over-the-top and unforgettable for those he loved. Kevin was an avid collector of sentimental items, had a fondness for watches, and was known for his sense of style, especially his impressive collection of jackets.

Kevin had a unique way of making people laugh. His dry, monotone delivery made his jokes all the more memorable, and he could bring humor into any situation.

Kevin met the love of his life, Gretchen, while working at Mozzerella’s restaurant while he was a server, and she was a hostess. They shared 28 years of marriage after being married at Forest Hills Baptist Church and spent their lives together in Franklin, Tennessee.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his wife, Gretchen Malnofski Mattox; daughter, Lauren (Tommy) Morren; son, Austin Mattox; grandson, Eli Morren; sister, Karianne (Paul) Annastas; niece and nephew, Maia and Mattox Annastas; many special friends and family members. He is preceded in death by his beloved dog, Ace.

A funeral service will be held at 3PM Saturday, January 17, 2026 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Source: Williamson Memorial​​

