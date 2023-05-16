OBITUARY: Kevin Duane Brons

Kevin Duane Brons of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on May 4, 2023, at the age of 61 surrounded by family and loved ones.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Glen Brons and Delia Doris Bauman Brons and nephew Ryan Brons.

He was a devoted father to his three children whom he adored: son, Connor, and two daughters, Madison and Kennedi.

Also, survived by Kim Williams, the mother of his children. He was survived by seven brothers and sisters, Glen Brons (Shelia), Janice Brons Haggard (Charles), Steven Brons (Lisa), Gary Brons (Karen), Troy Brons, Diane Brons Butler (Troy) and Brian Brons (Carol). He also left behind several nieces and nephews.

In addition, he was survived by his partner, Leanne Brooks. Kevin will be missed by Scarlett, his beloved shar-pei.

He had an infectious smile that could light up the room. He was caring and kind to everyone he met. He had a magnetic personality and was always the life of the party with his quick wit. He made the best of every day and situation and always put others before himself. He was a great example of a Christian and performed so many random acts of kindness throughout his life it would be impossible to even begin to list them. To know him was to Love him.

Kevin graduated the class of 1979 from Father Ryan High School. He was an ambitious and successful entrepreneur throughout his career, most recently at Commercial Insurance Associates. He was very loyal to his clients and friends.

Celebration of Life will be on June 9, 2023, at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel from 3:00 – 8:00 P.M. and funeral mass at St. Edward Catholic Church on June 10, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. There will also be visitation at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. prior to funeral services. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

