OBITUARY: Kevin Bruce Craft

Kevin Bruce Craft – Age 43, of Fairview, and formerly of Nashville, passed from this life on Thursday, June 12, 2025, after a brief illness. Kevin was an employee of Harmony in Bellevue and formerly a groundskeeper for several years with Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens. He is the son of Harvey L. & Linda G. Craft, of Nashville.

A private family graveside service was held in the family plot in Hohenwald, TN on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

A full obituary will be posted.

Arrangements in the care of Compassion Funeral & Cremation Services, 6949 Charlotte Pike, Suite 104 (615) 857-9955.