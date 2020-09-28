OBITUARY: Kevin Andrew Caudle

Kevin Andrew Caudle, age 48, went home to be with the Lord on, Thursday, September 24, 2020.

Kevin was born in Memphis, TN on December 28, 1971.

He is survived by his loving wife, Julie Caudle; sisters, Melissa (Ken) Carter & Melanie (Matthew) Tennant; parents, Don & Carol Caudle; brother & sister, Kip Caudle & Cathryn Stakely.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 – 2:30 on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held in Williamson Memorial Gardens at 2:30 PM with Pastor Walter Leaver officiating.

Family & Friends will serve as pallbearers.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Habitat for Humanity or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in loving memory of Kevin Andrew Caudle.