OBITUARY: Kenney E. Purdom

Mr. Kenney E. Purdom, age 97, of Nolensville, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, December 14, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Mr. Purdom was born in Marshall County and was a son of the late Robert Wallace and Addie Flourine Cathey Purdom.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Frances Eleanor Kendrick Purdom, who died in 2010: a sister, Becky Hunter; and brothers, Billy Purdom and Bobby Purdom.

Kenney served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He retired from the former AVCO Company in Nashville after 39 years where he was a template maker.

Mr. Purdom is survived by his sons, Russell Lee Purdom, Nolensville, TN, George William Allen, Versailles, KY; sister, Edith “Pee Wee” Woosley, Nashville, TN; two grandchildren, Skylar Purdom and Grayson Purdom.

Family members received friends on Sunday, December 17, 2023 from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home – Waller Chapel, 7281 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, TN 37135. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of Woodbine Funeral Home – Waller Chapel with Jamie Pratt officiating. Burial will follow in Nolensville Cemetery in Nolensville.

LAWRENCE FUNERAL HOME and CREMATION SERVICES, Chapel Hill, Tennessee, 931-364-2233 in charge of local arrangements. (www.lawrencefuneral.net)

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/