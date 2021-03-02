OBITUARY: Kenneth Wayne Markley

Kenneth Wayne Markley, 100, passed away on February 27, 2021in Franklin, TN.

Kenneth was born in Bluffton, IN to the late Lewis J. Markley and Mildred I. (Schott) Markley on February 8th, 1921. He went to school in Bluffton, IN. He married Delene (Finch) Markley on March 12, 1992 in Franklin, TN.

He worked as a supply chain supervisor for Panhandle Eastern, a natural gas pipeline firm, for nearly 40 years. Kenneth was an avid golfer, sports fan and excelled as a basketball star in his younger years. He was loved by his family and respected as a gentleman by all that knew him.

Kenneth is preceded in death by his first wife, Evelyn Markley, his brother, Richard Markley, and two sisters Phyllis I. Poling of Decatur, IN and Anna Walton.

Kenneth is survived by his spouse, Delene A. Markley, a daughter, Debra (William Priebe) Markley, three stepchildren, Linda (Michael) Conrath, Ted (Sherry) Finch, Cheryl (Thomas) Liddell, two brothers, Roderick and James Markley, 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

There will be no local visitation at this time. A celebration of life will be held later in Indiana.

Memorials may be given to Alzheimer’s Assn (alz.org)

The family of Mr. Markley wishes to extend their sincere thanks to WillowBrook Home Health & Hospice and his in-home caregiver, Nina Roberts.