OBITUARY: Kenneth Wayne Dewey

Kenneth Wayne Dewey passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones.

Born to Lew and Addie Dewey, Ken was the 10th of 11 children.

He is preceded in death by his parents, all siblings, his beloved wife, Oneida Lucille Calkins Dewey, and his daughter Wynette Lynn Dewey Taylor.

Ken is survived by his children, David Dewey (Michelle) of Franklin, TN, Wanda Leach (Paul) of Oklahoma City, OK, Wendy Sullivan of Spring Hill, TN, and Waunita Dewey of Oklahoma City, OK, 9 Grandchildren and 13 Great-grandchildren.

At the young age of 17, Ken joined the Army Air Corps, where he trained for a career as a jet mechanic. He married Oneida Lucille Calkins on June 7, 1952, in Arlington, VA. Their marriage spanned an incredible 70 years until Oneida’s passing in March 2023.

Ken retired from the Air Force as a tech sergeant in the spring of 1967. The family then relocated to New Orleans, LA, where he served as a bi-vocational pastor for the Church of the Nazarene in TX, LA, and TN. He retired from full-time ministry in 1980.

Ken loved his family with a strong, godly passion. A man of great faith, he was a devoted servant of God, embodying the hands and feet of Jesus. He found immense joy in singing the hymns of the church, often accompanied by his wife. His favorite song was “The Love of God,” and he lived out the principles of I Corinthians 13 in a real and practical way.

A funeral service was held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin on Sunday, July 7th, at 2:00 pm. Ken’s legacy of faith, love, and service will continue to inspire all who knew him. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

