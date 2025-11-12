OBITUARY: Kenneth Sersland

Kenneth Sersland, age 79 of Franklin, TN passed away November 9, 2025.

He is preceded in death by his parents Charlotte and Harold Sersland.

He is survived by his wife Bonnie Sersland; daughter, Jennifer (Bill) Chanler; son, Chris (Courtney) Cole; grandchildren, Henry Cole, Liliana Chanler and Cole Chanler.

No services will be held at this time.