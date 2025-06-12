OBITUARY: Kenneth Richard Bell, Jr.

Kenneth Richard Bell, Jr., “Rick” March 17, 1972 – June 7, 2025

Kenneth Richard Bell, Jr., better known as “Rick,” passed away on June 7, 2025, at the young age of 53.

He was born in East Point, GA, and raised in College Park, GA, Centerville, TN, and Columbia, TN.

Rick leaves behind his son, Alex Bell; partner, Angela Greene; parents, Ken Bell and C Reynolds; sisters, Alicia Turner and Alison Zabawa; brother, Ryan Bell; and multiple nieces and nephews.

Instead of a memorial, his family is having a private Celebration of Life.

