OBITUARY: Kenneth Noel Stiverson

Kenneth Noel Stiverson, age 79, resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, December 2nd, 2023.

Born on April 2, 1944, in Clearwater, Florida, Ken was the son of the late Kenneth A. Stiverson and the late Daisy Stiverson (Klenke).

He is survived by his loving wife, Beverley Dyer Stiverson, his children, Michelle Stiverson, Pamela Stiverson, Shelley Mason, and Andrew Stiverson, his grandchildren, Kara Howe, Chance Gartner, and Felix Mason, and his sisters, Clair Sheldon and Delisa Craig Crawford.

In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth B. Stiverson “Berry.”

Ken was a proud veteran and served his country with honor in the Marine Corps. He retired from the Department of Corrections in the State of Florida. After he retired in 2005, he made Tennessee his home.

In his free time, Ken loved to listen to music and go on long scenic drives. He loved meeting new people, was a loyal friend, and had a great sense of humor. He loved spending time and cuddling with his dogs and enjoyed sitting on his back porch swing during rainstorms. Most of all, his greatest joy was found in the love that he shared with his family.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Heritage Funeral Home, Columbia, TN. In the upcoming weeks following the service, he will be laid to rest at the Middle Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery.

