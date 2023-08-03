OBITUARY: Kenneth Neil Barnhill

Kenneth Neil Barnhill, age 86 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 surrounded by his family.

Neil was a lifelong resident of Williamson County. He was a 1955 graduate of Franklin High School. He attended many night classes over the years that led him to a successful career at Williamson Medical Center as the project manager. He retired from Williamson Medical Center after 44 years of service. While working at the hospital, he received several awards and recognition for his dedicated service.

Neil is preceded in death by his parents, L.D. & Bessie Barnhill of the Burwood Community.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Shirley Geasley Barnhill; daughter, Vicki (Zach) Babcock; grandson, Zac (Jillian) Babcock; brother, Bill (Sharon) Barnhill and his adored great-granddaughters, Carsyn and Caydan Babcock.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Ronnie Johnson and Gary Fewell will officiate. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Larry Barnhill, Dr. Gary Owens, Zac Babcock, Ted Geasley, Mike Geasley and Chris Tomlin. Honorary pallbearers will be Ricky Bennett, Larry Martin, Terry Barnes, Bryan Derryberry, Bill Derryberry and Men of the Franklin Community of Faith Church of the Nazarene.

Memorials may be made to the Franklin Community of Faith Church of the Nazarene.

Visitation will be 4-8 PM Friday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

