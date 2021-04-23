OBITUARY: Kenneth “Kennie” Stephen Judy

Kenneth “Kennie” Stephen Judy, age 54 of Spring Hill, TN passed away April 21, 2021.
He is preceded in death by his sister, Kathy Stang. Kennie is survived by his sons, Tyler Judy of Chapel Hill, TN and Brandon Judy of Spring Hill, TN; mother, Ana Milva Wright of Sterling, VA; sisters, Linda (Jackie) Cunningham of Stafford, VA, Diana (Eric) Boysen of Sterling, VA and Mita Judy of Spring Hill, TN; brother, Jesse (Joan) Holbrook of Ft. Worth, TX; many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; beloved dog, Butch and beloved cat, Mr. Tibbs.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 1:00PM Saturday, May 1, 2021 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Leo Ahlstrom will officiate. An inurnment will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to http://paws.rutherfordcountytn.gov/ WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
