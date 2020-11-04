OBITUARY: Kenneth “Ken” Ray Criblez

Kenneth Ray Criblez, age 63 of Brentwood, TN went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, with his wife by his side.

Ken was born in Findlay, OH, son of the late Donald & Martha Criblez. Ken was a member of the Fellowship Bible Church in Brentwood, TN & The Island Church in Orange Beach, AL. He was a 2nd Degree Black Belt, Eagle Scout, while working in the music industry he received 4 Gold Albums & 3 Golden Reel Awards, NRA Lifetime Member, NRA Golden Eagles Member, Civil War Trust Member, Mustang Club of America, and a Dallas Cowboys Fan Club Member.

Survivors include his loving wife of 38 years, Mary Jane Criblez; son, Andrew Ray (Rebecca) Criblez; daughter, Ashley Renee’ (Tom) Brooks; brother, Kevin Jay (Delma) Criblez & grandchildren; Owen, Jackson, Stella, Adeline Criblez & Thomas Brooks, Jr.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 3:00 PM with Pastor Lloyd Shadrach officiating. Visitation one hour prior to service. Private family Inurnment will take place at a later in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Nashville Rescue Mission in loving memory of Kenneth Ray Criblez.