OBITUARY: Kenneth ‘Ken’ Earl Culp

Kenneth “Ken” Earl Culp, age 93 of Franklin, TN passed away on February 29, 2024.

He was born August 21, 1930 on Beech Creek in Clifton, TN to the late Alton & Bertha Culp.

He was a 1949 graduate of Frank Hughes High School in Clifton. To continue his education he moved to Nashville to attend Draughn’s Business College, and worked part-time jobs to support his effort. After Draughn’s, he worked at Temp Co. temporarily, then at Nashville Suburban Water Co. He then sold cars at different companies, both in Nashville and Murfreesboro. In 1953 he began working at Smith Motor Co. and was there for many years.

On July 8, 1955 he was married to Mary Petty. In 1973, Ken changed his sales expertise to real estate with Town and Country Realtors where he was quite successful. He later became sales manager, and ultimately part owner and vice president of the company. He retired in 2007, and later moved to a retirement community in Franklin. Ken was a 32nd degree Mason, a member of the Scottish Rite and a member of the Al Menah Shrine Temple.

He is preceded in death by his brothers, Bennie Culp and Glen Culp; sister-in-law, Jackie Culp.

Ken is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary Petty Culp of Franklin, TN; children, Becky (Kevin) Poteete of Chapmansboro, TN, John Culp of Dunlap, TN, Amy Culp Hudson of Spring Hill, TN and Lisa Culp Taylor of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Lily Poteete, Claire (Jason) Blackwell and Julia Paige Hudson; great-grandson, Atticus Blackwell.

Funeral service was held at 2:00 PM Sunday, March 3, 2024 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A private family burial will take place at Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Fund or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Ken’s memory.

