OBITUARY: Kenneth Hollis Choate Jr.

Kenneth Hollis Choate, Jr., 80, of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee, entered into the hands of his Lord and Savior on November 13, 2025, with his family by his side. He was born on January 26, 1945, in Houston, Texas, to the late Nettie Jane Roberts Choate-Aldrich and Kenneth Hollis Choate, Sr.

He was also preceded in death by his sister, Dolores Jane Feagin, and his brother David Leslie Choate.

Kenneth married the love of his life, Donna Melder Choate, and together they shared 57 years of devotion, partnership, and unwavering commitment. Their life together was a beautiful testimony of faith, love, and family.

A 1965 graduate of Conroe High School, Kenneth went on to serve his country with honor and courage as a Captain in the United States Army, 21st Infantry Regiment, during the Vietnam War from 1966–1970. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal with 1st Oak Leaf Cluster for his bravery, leadership, and exemplary service to his country.

Following his military service, Kenneth earned his degree in Veterinary Science from Texas A&M University, a place he held dear throughout his life.

After completing his education, Kenneth worked alongside his family in Texas, owning the “Conroe Ballroom” and later establishing the “Frontier Palace.” They featured top award-winning country music artists and were known as favorite gathering places for a wide variety of special events. They were known for their theme- “For the Good Times”…and it truly was!

Kenneth went on to build a distinguished career as a home builder and developer in the construction industry. In Hawaii, he and Donna worked side-by-side at Haseko, where they helped design and build more than 2,200 homes, creating entire communities and touching countless families. He also served as a Board Member of the National Home Builders Association, President of the Building Industry Association of Hawaii, and as a Founding Member of the Building Industry Association Construction Training Center of the Pacific in Honolulu. His leadership, vision, and dedication left a lasting mark on the industry he loved.

Kenneth’s greatest joy was his family. He is survived by his beloved wife, Donna Melder Choate; daughter Kari and her husband Don Shepherd, and their children Keller, McKenna, Sawyer, Elizabeth, and Ruby Rae; and son Kelly and his wife Michelle Choate, and their children Joshua (and his wife Jamie, with their children Theodore, Charlotte, Georgiana, and Raphael), Caleb, David, Jonathan, and Joy.

Kenneth also cherished his beloved lifelong friends and extended family in Texas, who held a special place in his heart throughout his life.

Kenneth loved God, his family, and his country. He was a faithful follower of Jesus, known for his gentle spirit, steady kindness, and selfless dedication to helping others. We praise God for the beautiful life he lived and the Kingdom impact he made on all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Kenneth’s honor to GraceWorks Ministries in Franklin, Tennessee.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at 11:00 a.m., with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m., at Franklin First United Methodist Church, 120 Aldersgate Way, Franklin, TN 37069. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Philippians 4:7–8 (ESV)

“And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.

Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things.”

For more obituaries, visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email