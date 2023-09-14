OBITUARY: Kenneth Edward Holt Jr.

Kenneth Edward Holt, Jr., known to his loved ones as Ken, passed away on September 13, 2023, in Franklin, TN, at the age of 75.

He was born on June 24, 1948, in West Monroe, LA.

Ken was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, whose family meant the world to him. He was also a devoted pug owner, cherishing his four furry companions named Saban, Duece, Mattie, and Lily. In addition to his family and pugs, Ken had a deep passion for LSU football and baseball.

Ken is survived by his sons, Chris (Cynthia) Holt and Chad (Mandy) Holt, his daughter Monica (WJ) Talbot, and his grandchildren McKenna and Camden Holt and William Joseph Talbot IV.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of over 40 years, Pam Holt, and his parents, Kenneth Edward Holt Sr and Juanita Holt.

Throughout his career, Ken dedicated the majority of his professional life to Hertz and United Rentals, where he formed lasting relationships with his colleagues.

In his free time, Ken enjoyed the game of golf and watching his sons and grandsons sporting events. Ken had a passion for cooking and loved cooking for others.

Anyone who knew Ken knew how stubborn he was but loved and respected him despite his flaws. His love for his family was unwavering combined with his love for his pugs, sports, and golf, will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. May he rest in peace, leaving behind cherished memories that will forever live on in the hearts of his loved ones.

Funeral service will be held at 4 PM on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM-4:00 PM. Interment will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation or any animal rescue of your choice.

