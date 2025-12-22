OBITUARY: Kenneth E. Scibetta

Kenneth E. Scibetta, 78, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2025, at his home in Spring Hill, Tennessee, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Buffalo, New York, to the late Joseph Scibetta and Mary Dragone Scibetta.

Known affectionately as “Poppy” to those who loved him most, Ken lived a life defined by service, dedication, and generosity. Following his graduation from high school, he began his career with The Buffalo Evening News. At just 19 years old, he answered a higher call to serve his country, joining the United States Air Force and bravely serving during the Vietnam War. Upon returning home, Ken resumed his career with The News, where he worked in circulation and advertising. His commitment and work ethic shaped a rewarding 40-year career before his well-earned retirement.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Ken’s greatest legacy was his unwavering devotion to helping children. He was deeply involved in youth development, coaching softball, and dedicating countless hours to organizations that supported children in need. For more than 20 years, Ken faithfully served the Variety Club and the Variety Kids Telethon, where he held leadership roles including Chief Barker and twice served as General Chairman. Through his tireless efforts, he helped raise millions of dollars for sick, disabled, and disadvantaged children of Western New York. In recognition of his extraordinary service and impact, Ken was honored with the Person of the Year Award, a testament to his compassion and lifelong commitment to others.

Ken was a man of quiet strength, generosity, and purpose. His efforts improved countless lives, and his example of service will continue to inspire those who knew him.

He is survived by his loving wife, Gwen Scibetta; his children and stepchildren, Cheryl (Ted) Moneghan, Ken C. (Amy) Scibetta, Ken (Grace) Covington, and Kelly Covington-Lynch; along with his grandchildren, Cassie, Zach, Adrianna, Autumn, Jake, Connor (Brooke) and Kathleen; as well as extended family and friends who will cherish his memory always.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, January 2, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 3, 2026, at 12:00 PM at Grace Episcopal Church in Spring Hill, TN. Following the service, a reception will be held from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home in Spring Hill, TN.

Kenneth will be laid to rest at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

