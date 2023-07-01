OBITUARY: Kenneth E. Reynolds

Brentwood – Kenneth E. Reynolds, age 82, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Ken was a native of Mt. Sterling, KY and a 1963 graduate of Western Kentucky University where he was a founding member of the Delta Kappa Nu (Sigma Alpha Epsilon) fraternity. Following graduation, Ken was commissioned as a 2nd Lt. in The United States Marine Corps, where he proudly served before being honorably discharged as a Captain. He then spent the next 50+ years as a well respected Certified Mortgage Banker, while serving on the boards of various local, state and The National Mortgage Bankers Association. There are few things Ken loved more than being on the lake, in a duck blind or socializing with friends and family.

He is survived by his beloved and devoted wife of 59 years, Gretchen (Barker) Reynolds; sons Scott (Susan) and Mark; grandchildren Hunter, Emma, Caroline and Mary Ryan; sister Barbara Niswonger; several beloved nieces, nephews and cousins and his loyal companion Macie.

Family and friends will gather to remember Mr. Reynolds on Saturday, July 8, 2023 from 10:00am – 11:00am with a memorial service beginning at 11:00am at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 908 Murfreesboro Road. Franklin, TN 37064 with Pastor David Hood officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to:

-St. Andrew Lutheran Church – General Fund

P.O. Box 680213 – Franklin, TN 3706

-Sigma Alpha Epsilon – Housing Fund, c/o College Heights Foundation,

Western Kentucky University

1703 Chestnut St. Bowling Green, KY 42101

-Tennessee Golf Foundation

Golf House Tennessee

400 Franklin Rd. Franklin, TN 37069

