OBITUARY: Kenneth Carl Springer

Kenneth Carl Springer, 84, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2025 surrounded by family in Nashville, Tennessee.

From Cleveland, Ohio, Ken and his family spent significant time in Peoria, Illinois and Ontario, Canada while he was on assignment with Caterpillar Tractor prior to settling in Nashville in 1981 to help establish their Financial Services division.

Ken spent over 40 years with Caterpillar prior to retiring in 2004. His retirement came after Caterpillar Financial Services was bestowed the Malcolm Baldrige Award in 2003 which represents our nation’s highest honor in quality and performance excellence.

Ken was a “hands-on” car enthusiast all his life and enjoyed working on and tinkering with his cars as much as he loved being behind the wheel driving them. He played an important role in the growth and success of the Nashville British Car club serving as club Vice-President for several years. An avid golfer, he could be regularly seen enjoying a round or participating in tournaments with his friends at Harpeth Hills Golf Course.

Ken was preceded in death by his wife Joyce Trenka Springer, his parents Henry and Rose Springer, and his brother David Springer.

Ken is survived by his wife Eileen Springer, his sons Kenneth and Daniel Springer, his granddaughters KC and Jaymi Springer, and his brothers Dale and Daniel Springer.

Ken will be remembered for his unwavering love for his family and friends, and for the leadership and mentorship he displayed throughout his professional career. While Ken will be deeply missed, he leaves behind a legacy of dedication and compassion that will be remembered by everyone that knew him.

Appreciation is extended to Holy Family Catholic Church and their congregation for spiritual guidance and support as well as to Shalom Hospice for the excellent care they provided in Ken’s final days.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ken’s honor to Shalom Hospice of Nashville, 5409 Maryland Way, Suite 212, Brentwood, TN 37027 and/or to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Office of Development, PO Box 290369, 525 Royal Parkway, Nashville, TN 37229-0369.

Memorial services will be held 11:00AM Saturday, November 1, 2025 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Holy Family Catholic Church, 9100 Crockett Rd, Brentwood, TN 37027.