OBITUARY: Kenneth Bruce Neal

Kenneth Bruce Neal, age 66 of Nolensville, TN passed away December 25, 2024. Born to the late Charles “Charlie” and Betty Lou Neal.

Kenny was a 1976 graduate of Page High School and attended Tennessee College of Applied Technology for Architecture. He was married to Marie “Diane” Williams for 26 years and they were together for 44 years with many fur babies throughout the years.

Kenny retired from Alley Cassity Truck Center as a senior sales representative and got great pleasure of keeping those tractor trailers rolling safely. Kenny loved to travel anywhere with historical facts and tours. He loved to draw, build model cars, loved Nascar and all things Alabama “Roll Tide” and Kansas City Chiefs football.

Survived by: wife, Diane Williams; siblings, Jimmy (Anna) Neal, Charlie (Cindy) Neal, Evelyn Neal and Patty (Eric) Beard; brother in law, Mike (Phyllis) Williams; nieces and nephews, James “Pete” Neal, C.J. Neal, Becky Neal, Matt (Alicia) Neal, Ashley Beard, Alex Beard, Lindly Beard, Ashlyn Beard, Keri (Craig) Nota and Shelby (Dennis) Schrock; seven great nieces and nephews; two great great nieces.

Graveside inurnment will be conducted 2:00 PM Saturday, February 15, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Gardens, Pastor Howard “Pete” Rucker officiating. Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com