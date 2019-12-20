Kendra Dunning Haynes Tune, age 73 of Brentwood, TN passed away December 18, 2019 after a brief illness.

Kendra was a proud graduate of Franklin High School Class of 1964 and retired school secretary at Scales Elementary in Brentwood. Loved to play golf and member of Ravenwood Country Club.

Preceded in death by parents, Thomas G. & Louise Poole Dunning; daughter, Angela Haynes and brother, Mike Dunning.

Survived by: husband, Jerry Tune; daughter, Amy (Tim) Hawkins; brothers, Tom Dunning and Steve (Patty) Dunning; sister, Teresa (Joey) Fuqua and six grandchildren.

Memorial service will be conducted 11:00 AM Monday, December 23, 2019 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Pastor Andy Wolverton officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com