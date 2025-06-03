OBITUARY: Kendall Lee Boucher

Kendall Lee Boucher, 53, passed away peacefully in his home on May 29, 2025, in Columbia, Tennessee.

Early Life

Kendall was born on October 11, 1971, in Lewisburg, Tennessee, to Yvonne Payne and Gary Boucher. He grew up in Waynesboro, Tennessee, and graduated from Wayne County High School in 1989.

Family and Personal Life

Kendall met the love of his life in 2003 to which they spent many years and brought two beautiful girls into the world together and on February 23, 2009, he married Misty Dixon Boucher. Together, they built a strong and loving family. Kendall was a proud and devoted father to Brittney Sadler, Evan Sadler, Alex Eledge (Anna), Trenton Boucher, Abigayle Burns (Jack VetterSills), Kendra Boucher, MaggiLee Boucher and two Great Danes Nala Lee and Shiloh Boucher. He was a beloved grandfather to Keenan Eledge, Grayson Eledge, and Levi Eledge, and was joyfully expecting the arrival of his first granddaughter. He also cherished his grand pups, Olive and Millie.

Kendall is survived by his stepmother, Karla Boucher, father-in-law Lester Dixon and mother-in-love Donna, his siblings Derrick Boucher, Dylan Boucher, Jeff Payne (Connie), Ryan Hardison (Jessie), and sister Chawna Semafumu (Julius), and was loved by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Special consideration and heartfelt gratitude are given to his aunts, Sherry and Judy, for their love and devotion throughout Kendall’s childhood, shaping the person he became. He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Margret Rae Hargrove, AC Wright, and paternal grandparents Elmer Lee Boucher, and Margaret Coridie Spain Skelton.

Career

Kendall began his working life in the cable industry but found his true calling as a corrections officer. He spent much of his career working for the Turney Center Annex and Wayne Halfway House, serving with dedication and integrity. Through hard work, he advanced to a security position, where he continued to make a meaningful impact.

Interests and Hobbies

Kendall loved watching UT Vols and Steelers football, UFC and NASCAR. These passions brought him joy and were often shared with family and friends.

Personal Attributes

Kendall was known for his unwavering honesty, dependability, tact, and generosity. Always willing to help others, he was a protective presence to his family and friends, offering support and care whenever needed. These qualities made him a trusted and beloved figure in the lives of those who knew him.

Donations

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Misty Boucher or Brittney Sadler to assist the family during this difficult time. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Closing Remarks

Kendall Lee Boucher will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. His warmth, dedication, and passion for life touched many hearts. May his memory be a blessing and a source of comfort to family, friends, and community alike. The family thanks everyone for their love, support, and prayers during this difficult time.