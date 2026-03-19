Kendall Ellis “Ken” Kitchens, Sr., age 88, passed away on March 13, 2026 in Franklin, Tennessee. Ken was preceded in death by his wife, Linda F. Kitchens; brother, Bob Kitchens; parents, Mervin H. and Josie Alberta Bargeron Kitchens. He is survived by his son, Kendall Ellis Kitchens, Jr. and daughter, Rebecca Kitchens. He will be missed as a grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend of many.

Ken was welcomed into the world on January 15, 1938 and grew up in Augusta, Georgia. He graduated high school from Richmond Academy and went on to earn a degree from Augusta College. At an early age, Ken earned a private pilot’s license.

He loved the Lord, his country and his family dearly. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was also a Realtor, a member of the Kiwanis Club, and a Deacon at Brentwood Baptist Church.

Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2026 in the atrium at Brentwood Baptist Church, 7777 Concord Road, Brentwood, Tennessee. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow in Baskin Chapel with Dr. Jay Austin officiating. Inurnment will be at 10:00am on Monday, March 23 in the columbarium at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Pegram, Tennessee. Honorary pallbearers are The Barnabas Class LIFE Group.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope for the World Missions Offering c/o Brentwood Baptist Church 7777 Concord Rd Brentwood, TN 37027, or to Brentwood Baptist Church missionary to South Africa, Danielle S. Checks should be made payable to Brentwood Baptist Church with the memo line containing the designation for the donation. Online gifts for Danielle S. can also be made using the following link: https://brentwoodbaptist.onlinegiving.org/donate/guest_donate?&fund=Global+Workers&sub_fund=Danielle+S&lf=1

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This obituary was published by Austin Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC.

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