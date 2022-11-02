OBITUARY: Kelly Lyn Marlin

Kelly Lyn Marlin of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, she was 45 years old.

Native of Williamson County, TN and a graduate of Franklin High School.

Kelly was a free spirit type of person. She loved the beach and spending time with family.

Preceded in death by father, Roger Dale Marlin; grandparents, Jackie Bob Smithson, Jerry Thomas and Betty Jean Frost Marlin, James “Buddy” Lamb and Steve Stevens; stepfather, James Douglas Waller and aunt, Linda Marlin Cartwright.

Survived by: son, Cody Stevens; mother, Lynn Smithson (Glen Bratcher) Waller; brother, Marshall (Lori) Marlin; sister, Amanda (P.R.) Morris; nieces, Gracie Marlin and Addi Kate Morris; nephew, Jackson Marlin; grandmother, Lucy Smithson; aunts and uncles, Terry Marlin, Wayne Marlin, Kay Dodd, Bob Smithson, Ellen Neal, Tommy (Jamie) Smithson and David Cartwright; father of Cody, Waylon (Currier) Stevens; grandmother of Cody, Carolyn Stevens and other loving family members.

A Memorial Gathering will be 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A private family memorial graveside will be conducted at a later time.

Memorials may be made to the Kelly Marlin Memorial Fund.

