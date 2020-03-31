Kelly Duggan passed away on March 25, 2020 at the age of 62. Kelly is survived by her husband of 7 years, Brad Sanders; brother, Geoff (Kathy) Duggan; brother, Charley (Sarah) Duggan; brother, Roger Duggan; niece, Samantha (Will) and their sons, Charlie and Henry; nieces, Julia Jane and Maggie Duggan; stepchildren, Katie Sanders, Sean Sanders, Stephen (Paige) Sanders and their son, Evan. Kelly is preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Charles Duggan.

Kelly was highly respected as an attorney in her field. Those who knew her professionally knew what a fiercely dedicated, hard-working, smart and kind person she was. She regularly donated her time to those in need of legal aid as evidence of her compassion for others. She was also active in her neighborhood and was on the board of the Liberty Downs HOA.

Kelly will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, sister, aunt, cherished friend and colleague. Kelly loved gardening, spending time with her family and dogs, was a talented artist and photographer, and loved children – especially her nieces and step-grandson. She loved to travel – she and Brad had some wonderful adventures around the world. She loved to visit art museums, read and write – she was a true English major. After Kelly graduated with a degree in English from Vanderbilt and before going on to graduate from Tulane Law School, she put together a portfolio that gained her admission to many renowned art schools in the country. Despite her talent, she pursued a career in the legal field. Kelly clerked for a judge in Tennessee and then worked for Baker Donelson before going to work as an operations attorney for HCA where she dedicated over 20 years. She took great care of herself, worked out religiously and was passionate about the environment. She embodied strength, humility, quick wit and above all else was a wonderful and caring person. She touched the hearts of all who knew her.

To celebrate her life, a memorial will be held at a later time to be announced by the family. Due to the current environment and limitations on gatherings, this will be delayed so that all who would like to attend will be able.

