Kelly Ann Locke Jenkins, age 47 of Fairview, passed from this life on April 2, 2026, at her home surrounded by her family.

A funeral service is planned for Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of the Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor David Estes officiating. Burial will follow in Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens in Nashville. Visitation with the family will take place on Monday, April 6, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Special Olympics of TN Attn: Area 26.

Kelly was born on September 11, 1978, in Nashville, to the late Isaac Stephen Locke and Edna Ann Kelley Locke.

Survivors include her husband of nearly 25 years: Shawn Jenkins; her children: Braden Jenkins and Isaac Jenkins, both of Fairview; her brother Charles Locke (Ashley) of Fernvale; and many nieces and nephews.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Taylor Funeral Home.

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