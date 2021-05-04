OBITUARY: Kellie “Makel” Schroll

By
Williamson Source
-
Kellie

Kellie “Makel” Schroll, age 59 of Thompsons Station, TN went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 1, 2021.

She was born in Beardstown, IL to the late Frank and Ellie Sumner. Kellie was fittingly renamed Makel by the light of her life, her grandson, Reid. Makel was not only a mom to her children and grandchild, but she embodied that in her very being with everyone that she met. She could give joy with a smile, peace from her presence, and strength by her example of resilience.

She truly loved the simple joys of life, whether it be a cup of coffee, walks with the ones she cared for, or watching a beautiful sunset. Most of all, she loved her family and all the time that she could get to spend with them, and that love led to a house full of laughter. The impact she had on her family, friends, and all those she met was so profound that we will all still feel her in the peace of every beautiful moment we experience, with the strength found in hard times, and the joy found in a home full of laughter.

Kellie is preceded in death by her husband, James Schroll. She leaves behind three loving children, Amanda (Nick) Hetzler, Alex (Kara) Schroll, and Doug (Chelsea) Schroll; sisters, Michele (Joel) Wherley and Lora (Steve) Hand; grandson, Reid Hetzler; Nephews, Clint Wherley, Chad (Amy) Wherley and Aaron (Paige) Hand; stepmother, Kay Sumner.

A funeral mass will be held at 12:30pm on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at the Catholic Church of the Nativity with Father Jerry Strange presiding. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service. Memorial donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the Catholic Church of the Nativity, www.nativitycatholic.weshareonline.org

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 931-486-0059
www.springhill-memorial.com

